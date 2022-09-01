HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday August 27 before 12 p.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to the 600 block of Camp Street for a report of shots being fired.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the officers discovered evidence of someone shooting and then an investigation was initiated.

The investigation showed that Ramee Pecot was responsible for the shooting. Pecot has been charged with multiple firearms violations and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Pecot’s whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.