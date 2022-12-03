HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a robbery on Dec. 1 on Market Street, where police say the suspect allegedly pushed and injured the clerk.

According to a police report, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at around 7 p.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street.

Police say that video footage shows the suspect pushing the clerk while the clerk had the register drawer open, making change for another customer. The clerk hit their head as a result of the push.

According to police, the suspect grabbed around $400 to $500 out of the register and then fled the store.

On Friday, Dec. 3 Harrisburg Police received a phone call that a man who matched the description of the suspect was in the area of the downtown train and bus station. Officers responded and located Robert Fitzcharles in the area of South 4th and Chesnut streets. Fitzcharles fled from officers. After a foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Fitzcharles was wearing a red and black checkered hoodie with a white hoodie underneath, a black hat, black pants, and blue shoes.