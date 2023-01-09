HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg says a $3.3 million grant awarded to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police helped them purchase several new pieces of technology that will help officers.

The items selected thanks to the two-year grant were included in the application to receive the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants.

Among the technology purchased are a license plate reader, a laser scanner for crime scene forensics, gunshot spotter technology, and Cellebrite technology to recover data from locked digital evidence.

Hundreds of porch lights and doorbell cameras were also purchased for homes in high-crime areas. Officials are still working to decide who receives this technology and how it will be distributed.

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is grateful to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency on their grant award to the City of Harrisburg to enhance our law enforcement efforts to reduce crime and gun violence,” said Deputy Police Chief Dennis Sorensen.

The grant appropriations will need to be approved by the City Council.