HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted in connection to several Harrisburg Police investigations was taken into custody after a standoff Thursday afternoon.

Harrisburg Police say Rahfeek Scott was wanted in connection to three 2020 incidents.

The United States Marshals Service assisted police with serving a search warrant in connection to the three incidents.

Police say on May 30, 2020, Scott allegedly threw bricks at marked Harrisburg Police vehicles and was charged with rioting, institutional vandalism, and criminal mischief.

On July 19, 2020, Scott allegedly strangled someone to the point where they lost consciousness and verbally threatened to kill them. Charges were filed for felony strangulation and terroristic threats.

Harrisburg Police say Scott was also wanted for a July 27, 2020, incident where he fled a police stop, striking an occupied vehicle and fleeing on foot. Scott was charged accordingly with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving attended motor vehicles, and various summary traffic offenses.

On August 11, 2022, police say Scott was located inside a residence on the 800 block of Green Street in Harrisburg. The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team responded and assisted with taking Scott into custody.

No one was injured in the incident, and the public was never in any danger, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel.