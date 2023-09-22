HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are asking for help in their search for a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, September 20.

According to police, 38-year-old Rickell Carter has not been seen or heard from by family members since July 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Carter is a Black woman who is approximately 5’6” with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white sweatshirt, and black slippers. Police say Carter has a mental health diagnosis and her last known location was at 17th and Market Streets in Harrisburg. She is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.