HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are searching for a missing man, whose family is concerned for his health and wellbeing.

According to Harrisburg Police, 46-year-old Juan Montanez-Aponte has been missing since Jan. 12.

The family of Montanez-Aponte hasn’t seen or heard from him since he went missing and they are concerned for his health and wellbeing.

Anyone who has any information regarding Montanez-Aponte is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900