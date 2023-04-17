HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are looking for the man they say caused a nearly 10-hour-long standoff with officers in Harrisburg on Saturday. April 15.

Harrisburg Police state that they were called to a home in the 1500 block of Briggs Street around 10 a.m. Saturday morning for a domestic incident. When officers arrived at the scene, the police then stated that they needed to call the crisis response team.

Police believed that a man was barricaded inside, but by 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers realized he was not inside the house. Police are saying that the suspect, identified as Guy Stevenson, is on the run.

“At this point in time, we have nothing to indicate that the public is in danger, we believe it was an isolated matter with essentially a domestic – or it was a domestic – so we feel it was isolated in that aspect, but what we’re trying to do is get the public’s participation and cooperation to try and get him into custody and off the street within a safe manner,” Lt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Criminal Investigation team said.

Stevenson is wanted for multiple charges, which include aggravated assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police.