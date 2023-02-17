HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is currently looking for several individuals for alleged Megan’s Law violations.
Police say the eight men are all wanted for Failure to Comply with Megan’s Law Requirements, a second-degree felony.
- Kenneth Reamer
- Troy Hennigan
- Albert Hesley
- Divine Cobb
- Anthony Curry
- Theodore Orr
- Slate Trimmer
- Donald Troutman
Pictures of the individuals were released by Harrisburg Police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.