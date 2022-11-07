HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has a new member.

Canine Babs and handler Brock Fasnacht have been training together for the last six weeks in North Carolina.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The goal of brining in the new canine officer? “Getting out there and making sure we are protecting the community,” said Fasnacht. “Hopefully she protects me and my fellow officers and we are looking forward to more advanced training in the future.”

Babs specialties are patrolling and explosives.