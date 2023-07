HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A hospital complex in the Midstate is now up for auction.

The minimum bid for Polyclinic Hospital, located in Penn Center in Harrisburg, must be at least $3 million.

The main building is occupied mostly by state offices, while the two other buildings are largely not in use. It’s possible at least some of the complex would become housing.

In July 2022, the hospital owners told abc27 news that they were looking to sell it.

The auction ends Thursday.