HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the weekend, Harrisburg removed hundreds of Palestinian flags planted in Riverfront Park along Front St. Some people are upset about this and wondering why.

Technically, placing those flags is against city code, but officials said that is not the main reason the flags were taken down.

Saturday afternoon, dozens of people protesting the war in Gaza placed hundreds, likely thousands, of Palestinian flags at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.

“When you say a number, whether it is 20,000, 23,000, it’s a number,” organizer Nabila Taha said. “We want people to visualize it.”

The flags represented the more than 22,000 Palestinians who have died since the war started.

“We wrote their names on their flag, sort of to commemorate them,” Taha said.

Sunday night — New Year’s Eve — public works employees from the city removed the flags.

“It is against city code, city ordinance to have any signs, placards, in this case flags placed on public property or private telephone poles,” city spokesperson Matt Maisel said.

Maisel explained the city initially let it go, as they have done with similar instances in the past.

“Those signs, those flags stayed there for more than 24 hours,” he said.

That was not enough for everyone.

“I hope I never, ever see this type of event again,” Harrisburg resident Gene Nebinger said of the removal.

Community members like Nebinger felt removing the flag violated the protesters’ right to free speech.

“Why can’t we do this humble, quiet, unobtrusive flag representation?” Nebinger said.

However, many others felt the display was anything but unobtrusive.

“The city received a number of complaints and concerns about those flags centered on anti-Semitism,” Maisel said.

The location was the main problem.

“There were a number of flags placed at the city’s Holocaust memorial,” Maisel said.

Riverfront park is also near four synagogues and the governor’s mansion. Maisel said those concerns prompted the removal.

He also said groups can get permission to place signs or flags out at Riverfront Park. They have to reach out to the city codes office and get a permit.