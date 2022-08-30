HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg restaurant owner who went by “Gram” or “Grammie” was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Nyree Letterlough, 51, was convicted in November 2021 of drug trafficking, possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen gun, according to a release from the attorney’s office.

The release says Letterlough was involved in trafficking drugs with Saqueena Williams, also known as “Queenie.” Williams operated Queenies Cafe and was convicted of running a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2012 to 2018.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

During February 2018 searches of locations controlled by Letterlough and Williams, police recovered stolen guns, hundreds of grams of cocaine, crack, over $100,000 in cash, and other evidence, according to a previous release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Letterlough was sentenced to 111 months in prison on Aug. 29, 2022, according to the attorney’s office. She surrendered her interests in Grams Grill in Harrisburg and other property.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Williams surrendered her interests in Queenies Cafe in Harrisburg as well as the liquor license and other properties, according to the latest release.