HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg River Rescue brought back its river float on Sunday.

People were able to bring kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float down the Susquehanna River with members of the River Rescue. The float ended at the Harrisburg Beach Club on City Island. There were food, live music, and games.

Harrisburg River Rescue says it’s a chance to get to know the people they serve.

“It also brings awareness and connection with the Susquehanna River, and that’s ultimately what we’re here for. It’s something really great in our local area that we can have fun and do it safely,” said Tony Reigle, chief of the Harrisburg River Rescue.

Harrisburg River Rescue is hoping to make this an annual event.