HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District accepted donations to help students living in poverty.

The non-profit group “For The Love of Women” delivered hundreds of feminine hygiene products on Wednesday. The donation coincides with national hunger and homeless awareness week.

The Harrisburg School District helps students facing poverty and homelessness through its McKinney Vento Program.

“Normal families have been struggling to make sure food is on the table their kids are clothed well, they have all their school supplies. So when you talk about families that are displaced or in transition, their struggles become just a little bit harder,” Saundra James-Goodrum said.

“If there are barriers to accessing those menstrual hygiene products, that can play a role in them seeking the best education that they deserve,” Co-founder of For the Love of Women Dr. Sharee Livingston said.

The Harrisburg School District assists more than 400 students who are homeless or displaced.