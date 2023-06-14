HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District has approved a two-year contract with the Harrisburg Education Association, which is the District’s teacher union.

The district says that the contract is effective starting on July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025. The contract includes a number of financial incentives that will help the district attract and retain qualified educational staff.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The district notes that some of these changes include salary changes from $49,510 to $52,594 in year one and $57,023 in year two. Top-of-scale salaries move from $82,774 to $86,792 in year two. After school and summer hourly compensation increases from $31 to $36 per hour. Teachers who work with English Language Learners will receive an additional $250 per semester to complete necessary paperwork.

The contract also includes a longevity bonus of $1,000 in year one and $500 in year two for staff who have 20 years of experience in the district, which is according to the school district.

“The Administration and I believe this to be a mutually beneficial agreement with our teachers,” said Dr. Lori Suski, Court Appointed Receiver for the Harrisburg School District. “We are hopeful that the salary package provided in this contract will help the District attract and retain high-quality educators, at a time when the entire nation is facing teacher and staff shortages,”

In addition to salary changes, the district says some adjustments were made to the HEA health benefits package in the new contract, which includes changes that reduced annual health benefits increased from 8% to 5%. The district says the contract also includes updates to ways that the district may transfer staff from school to school or to different positions.

“HEA and District Administration have agreed that over the past several years human capital has been a huge concern nationwide, particularly in education,” said HEA President Michele Rolko. “Therefore, our primary mutual goal was to negotiate an attractive contract that is competitive with the surrounding school districts. I believe this multi-year contract has checked the majority of our boxes to not only retain our current staff but also attract highly qualified teachers to our

District.”