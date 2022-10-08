HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge.
According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
This chip can be purchased on Amazon as well as other retail outlets, the statement noted.
The statement says that eating even a tiny portion of the chip can result in vomiting, burning, and swelling of the lips and mouth, as well as severe abdominal pain. Some students in other districts have even been hospitalized as a result of increased blood pressure and heart rates, the school district said.
The statement continues by saying that the chips are no longer allowed on school property. If a student is found with the chips at school, they will be taken and kept at the office until they can be picked up by an adult.
You can read the full statement released by the Harrisburg School District below.
Dear Parents/Caregivers,
We want to share information about a disturbing social media trend called the “One Chip Challenge.” Students have been sickened nationwide after eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion pepper, two of the world’s hottest peppers. Eating even a tiny portion of one of these chips, sold on Amazon and many other online retail sites, can lead to vomiting, burning and swelling of the mouth and lips, and severe abdominal pain and distress.
Students in other districts have even been hospitalized due to increased blood pressure and heart rates.
These chips are no longer allowed on school property to guarantee students’ safety. If students are found with these chips at school, the chips will be taken and kept in the office until they can be picked up by an adult. Please discuss this with your child to ensure they do not participate in this activity.
Thank you for your attention and assistance regarding this matterThe School District of Harrisburg