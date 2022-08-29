HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s back to school for many Midstate kids today, including those in the Harrisburg School District.

Students were welcomed back for the first day of school Monday morning. This will be the first year since the pandemic began that kids are looking forward to a more “normal” year — COVID-19 cases are down and masks are optional.

Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman has the following advice for students:

“The number one piece of advice I would give them is treat this year as a brand new year and not focus on the past. Last year was a rough year for all of us, but this year is a whole brand new year.”

Many other Midstate districts had their first days today, as well, including West Shore, Camp Hill, and Central Dauphin.