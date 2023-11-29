HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District is looking into the possibility of reconfiguring its district. This would help with overcrowding in the elementary schools and create neighborhood schools while making it safer and easier for kids to get to school.

“You go down Derry Street at probably at any time, I have watched kids walk across that street and people are flying up and down that road 40-50 miles an hour. And we have a crossing guard there who comes to work every single day. And if not for her, I am sure a student would have been hit,” said Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman.

No matter what, Steele Elementary School will open in August 2024.

Here are the three options.

Option one includes turning Marshall Math Science Academy into the only Middle School. Fourth-grade students in the Marshall Attendance area will remain at their current elementary school.

Option two would include everything in option one plus turning the Lincoln Administration building into a kindergarten and elementary school. Scott Elementary would be repurposed by temporarily housing the Sessi program. Cougar Academy would move to Hamilton.

Option three includes everything one and two plus Rowland Academy would be phased out over three years with students moving to Camp Curtain Academy.

Turman says he is leaning more toward option three.

“At this point in time, it’s one of those things is you have an opportunity now because Steele opens up to step back and say, am I just okay with doing option one and opening up Steele? Or does this provide us an opportunity to think and look bigger?” said Turman.

This is a big undertaking because it could involve nearly 50% of elementary students moving and bussing would increase for middle schoolers.

Turman says over the next two months the district is going to price out all options to see what will be possible.

The district is looking for feedback from the community and staff members.

December 6

Ben Franklin at 9 a.m.

December 11

Foose at 9 a.m.

Melrose at 4 p.m.

Rowland Academy at 6 p.m.

December 12

Downey at 4 p.m.

Camp Curtin at 6 p.m.

December 13

Scott at 9 a.m.

MMSA at 5 p.m.

December 18

Virtual meeting at 6 p.m.

December 19