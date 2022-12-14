HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District may create its own police department, rather than rely on city officers.

District leaders outlined their arguments on Tuesday night. They say an in-house force would give the district more control over how officers do their jobs. According to officials, it would also avoid uneccasry arrests and excessive use of force.

Harrisburg schools have tossed around this idea in the past. But, there has been pushback, centering concerns it would a School to Prison Pipeline.

“We have some other options at our disposal by having our own police department here. Instead of arrests, we can still put some sort of measure of accountability towards the children and defer them out of the criminal justice system,” said Wendell Morris, director of safety and security for the Harrisburg School District.

Harrisburg has not had a school resource officer in several years.