HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District will take a vote on whether or not to demolish the old William Penn High School.

The district has been debating on what to do with the abandoned school for years, but based on prior meetings, there is a good chance it will be torn down.

The chief financial officer for the school district has stressed that the fires, trespassing, and break-ins that have occurred in recent years are good reasons to take steps to demolish the structure. Another school board member says they have toured the building and that it is in such decay that there is really no other option.

District officials say it has taken over $90 million to renovate the building — it will take $7 million to remove it.

Currently, the building is listed on the Historic Harrisburg Associations Preservation List. But even their executive director said that they cannot save them all.

The vote is scheduled to take place on Tuesday night during the district’s meeting, which is at 6 p.m.