HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District announced a new student dress code prior to the 2023-24 school year.

According to the school district, the following is not permitted:

No hooded shirts or sweatshirts

No tank tops, halter tops, or spaghetti string

tops

tops No offensive graphics or images on any

clothing

clothing No sheer, translucent, or lace on the torso

For pants, no tears or rips on pants above the

knee

knee No visible undergarments or boxer shorts worn on

the outside

the outside Pants must not be saggy below the waist

For footwear – no crocs, flip-flops, slides, slippers,

open-toed shoes or high heels above 1 inch

open-toed shoes or high heels above 1 inch No hats, caps, bandannas, sunglasses, visors, or ski

masks, face masks, or facial coverings.

The district noted that surgical masks for medical or religious reasons are permitted and must be worn correctly.

Several factors went into the district decision; the costliness of buying both uniform clothing and casual clothing, student desire to have more choice over what to wear to school, the availability of uniform clothing in all sizes in our area, and students being excluded from school because they didn’t come to school wearing a uniform.

In a survey given to around 1,000 parents about moving away from a school uniform, about 75 percent were in favor of moving away from a school uniform.

In a statement sent to abc27 News by Kirsten Keys the public relations coordinator for the Harrisburg School District, she said, “The message was sent to Marshall Math Science Academy on September 26, 2023. In keeping with public health standards and the District’s commitment to health and safety, students and staff are always permitted to take precautions that they feel are medically necessary or for religious reasons. With regard to students, they are allowed to wear medical/surgical masks if there is a need to protect themselves and/or others from illness. Students must wear the masks correctly on their faces, this includes covering the nose and mouth. If students are not wearing their masks correctly or are using it to obscure their faces, they will be asked to remove them. A clarifying message has been issued to parents and staff at Marshall Math Science Academy.”