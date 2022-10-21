HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District safety monitor was placed on leave after officials say he accidentally brought a firearm to campus.

According to Superintendent Eric Turman, the safety monitor was legally able to have the gun, but the school safety monitor staff are not allowed to carry weapons on campus.

Turman says the safety monitor admitted to accidentally having the gun in his bag and said he didn’t plan to do any harm.

The safety monitor is now on administrative leave and will not be allowed back on campus pending the outcome of the investigation.