HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The cold and windy weather this week will have more people looking for shelter inside.

The Bethesda Mission, which is a homeless shelter in Harrisburg, said so far this year there has been a high number of people staying at the shelter even before the cold weather.

The director of the men’s shelter said it is close to capacity, with only five beds still open.

“A positive for Harrisburg is on Dec. 1, Downtown Daily Bread and Susquehanna Safe Harbor are going to have their emergency nighttime shelters for December, January, February, and March which really helps. That will increase the capacity in the area by about 50 beds,” Director Bill Christian said.

Christian said the best way to support the shelter is through financial donations. Blankets, jackets, hats, and gloves are also needed.