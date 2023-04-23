HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police confirms an overnight shooting on Sunday.

An officer with the Bureau said a call came in around 12:30 AM for shots fired at Third and Herr Streets.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who had been shot in his right leg. The 32-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, he is in stable condition.

Officers said the man was on the way to a nearby bar when multiple shots were fired, it is unknown if the man was the intended target.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

