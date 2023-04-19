HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of street corners in Harrisburg is being renamed in honor of a man who had a massive influence on the neighborhood.

On Saturday, April 22, the city will rechristen the corners of 6th and Woodbine Streets and 6th and Forrest Streets as “Reverend Billy Gray Way.”

The corners are near the Camp Curtin YMCA, where Reverend Gray spent decades working with young people in uptown.

Before that, Rev. Gray was active in the civil rights movement, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and ministering at the Second Baptist Church of Harrisburg for more than 50 years.

Rev. Gray passed away 10 years ago at the age of 84.