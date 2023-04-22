HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The corners of Sixth and Woodbine streets and Sixth and Forrestt streets are now known as Rev. Billy Gray Way.

Doctor Gray was a well-known figure in Harrisburg who passed away at the age of 84.

Gray served as the first black swim instructor at the Camp Curtain YMCA. Gray was also a Reverend and Golden Glove National Champion.

Those participating in todays renaming ceremony called the moment monumental.

Danielle Bowers, President of the Harrisburg City Council said, “I think this is a moment in black history that is memorialized, I’d like them to remember Rev. Billy Gray as a champion within this community, as a trailblazer within this community and as a trailblazer for not only his family and friends but young people that are still participating in activities right here at the Camp Curtain YMCA.”

Gray also played a role in the civil rights movement when he marched alongside Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.