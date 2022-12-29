HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden.

According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area.

Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still not clear how long Shannon’s body was in the Sunken Garden or if her body had been moved there.

On Wednesday, Harrisburg Police released surveillance video of a person of interest in Shannon’s homicide.

The video shared by police showed a man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, and sandals. Still images of the surveillance video show the man walking around 7:21 a.m. on Dec. 22 with an unknown person.

Police say the man is believed to have been with the victim, and police are seeking his identity.

Anyone with information on the male’s identity is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.