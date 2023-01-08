HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with the body found at the Sunken Garden in Harrisburg in December 2022.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, they arrested and charged Brandon Martinez in his alleged connection to the murder investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Martinez has been charged with Murder and Rape Forcible Complusoion referring to his involvement in the death of a woman who was found on Dec. 22, 2022. Harrisburg Police arrested a person of interest in the case back on Dec. 30.

Police have not said whether Martinez is the same person of interest.

According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still not clear how long Shannon’s body was in the Sunken Garden or if her body had been moved there.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.