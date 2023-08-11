HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is set to announce a series of paving projects on Friday, August 11.

The work is planned to take place over the next two and half months at 17 different locations throughout Uptown, Midtown, Allison Hill, South Harrisburg, and East Harrisburg. The city said it will prioritize school zones to prepare for back-to-school.

Map courtesy City of Harrisburg

Milling was already underway this morning on 17th Street between State and Liberty. Work is also set to begin this evening on 21st Street between Berryhill and Brookwood.

16 of the scheduled projects will be completed by the City of Harrisburg Public Works.

The city aims to finish all paving by the end of October, the end of PennDOT’s construction season.