HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, the Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

According to the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District, the parade will start on the North Market Street Bridge, turning on to Second Street, where it will continue until it turns left on North Street and traveling along Front Street until it meets up again on the Market Street Bridge.

There will be entertainment, with five authentic pipe and drum bands, firetrucks, animals, festive floats, famous characters, Irish dance groups, local bands, and more.

“We are pleased to be hosting this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and are excited to show off more of our downtown business community. We invite you and your family to join us for a great day downtown,” said Todd Vander Woude, Executive Director of the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District.

Before the parade, the Lucky Charm Race will be taking place starting at noon. The run will be opening up the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in downtown Harrisburg. You can click here for more information about the run.

Free metered street parking will be available for four hours on Saturday by downloading the Parkmobile app and using the code “LUVHBG” at checkout. There will also be $10 parking at the Market Square parking garage (on Second and Chestnut streets). Free parking will also be available after 5 p.m. in the Downtown District.

Street closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18.