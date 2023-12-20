HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New Year’s Eve in Harrisburg will have all the traditional favorites but with a new wrinkle.

Those traditions include the dropping of the giant strawberry from the Hilton at midnight along with a public block party along 2nd Street.

The city is also holding a 10 p.m. countdown and balloon drop for kids inside city hall and if they wear neon they will light up!

Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg said, “Nine o’clock here in the City Hall atrium it’s going to be decked out with glow night and what that means is the lights are going off and it’s essentially going to be a black light party.”

Harrisburg will also have fireworks at midnight to ring in 2024.