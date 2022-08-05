HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.

A large stump is all that is left of the 80-year-old tree. It was taken out because it was a hazard for power lines above and people living below.

Photo credits: PPL

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, parking was back open and vehicles were allowed to drive on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris, and Clinton streets again.

PPL removed the crane at 2 on Thursday afternoon, and the debris from the removal is also gone.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

PPL bucket trucks remained on scene to help temporarily fix power lines that had been held up by tree limbs. The utility company was informing affected residents who may need to call electrical companies to address hanging wires, noted City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel.

PPL will return during the week of Aug. 15 to reinstall fences that were taken down to make room for crane trucks. It is also working with Verizon and Comcast, which may install new poles where necessary.

“A special thank you goes out to HACC Midtown and the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross for assisting residents earlier this week with shelter, hydration, and snacks when power was out,” Maisel said in a release.