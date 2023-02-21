HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Harrisburg University announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Concert Series in Riverfront Park.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, one of the most successful and respected figures in the alt-country and singer/songwriter communities, will be performing at Riverfront Park on July 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available through presale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 and through general sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are $60 each.

Courtesy of Harrisburg University

The Head and The Heart

The Head and The Heart, an acclaimed Seattle band who has made television appearances on big show such as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, will be performing at Riverfront Park on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available through presale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 and through general sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are $56 each.