HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault and Bodily Injury with Deadly Weapon, after allegedly robbing the Boscov’s attached to the Colonial Park Mall in Dauphin County.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, police were dispatched to the Boscov’s located at 4600 Jonestown Road at around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 15, after receiving a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival police identified the suspect of the alleged robbery to be 22-year-old Trinity Anderson-Snowden of Harrisburg.

According to police, Anderson-Snowden was taken into custody and charged with Robbery – Threat Immediate Serious Injury, Aggravated Assault, Body Injury with Deadly Weapon, and Retail Theft.

Anderson-Snowden is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.