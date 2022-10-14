HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother.

On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm Glock at a gun show in Harrisburg, then proceeded to lie on the Firearm Transaction Record form, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Corona filled out the form stating that the gun was for herself when in fact she purchased it for her brother, Joel Maldonado, who is a convicted felon.

Under The Gun Control Act (GCA) of 1968, the receiving or ownership of a firearm is illegal for anyone convicted of a felony.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on Jan. 5, 2022, Corona pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott R. Ford prosecuted the case, according to the attorney’s office.