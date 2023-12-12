HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of women at the Heinz Senior Center in Harrisburg are working to help the community during the winter months.

They created blankets for the homeless out of plastic bags. They also knitted hats for premature babies and children in need.

Mildred Watts, who is the craft instructor at the center said as long as she can do it and the time, then why not?

“I hope that we can continue to do that with everyone that works with us they have been very diligent in coming in crocheting and putting that on the table, they see something pretty they wanna keep ’em that never happens, they make ’em we design em and we hope will see em out on the street sometime,” Watts said.

Watts said the hat donations will be going to several schools in Harrisburg and local hospitals. She said the blankets would be distributed to the homeless.