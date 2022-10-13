HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg drivers will see workers out on Second Street Thursday facilitating its transition to a two-way street. The change begins at noon.

At noon, a 2-mile stretch of Second Street will start accommodating two-way traffic. For more than 60 years, it has been a one-way street — something people in the area are used to — and for many, the reactions to the changes are mixed.

The project is part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic accidents resulting in serious injury or death.

abc27 asked people in the area what they thought of the new configuration. Some are embracing the change and think it will improve the area, making drivers slow down. Others said they did not think there was an issue, to begin with.

At noon on Thursday, traffic in each direction will turn into one lane, with a turning lane in the middle, from Division to Forster streets.

Drivers have already seen some of the other changes — many traffic lights have been decommissioned in favor of three roundabouts on Verbeke, Reily, and Kelker streets, and raised crosswalks have been installed.

Officials say there will be construction crews out to help drivers get used to the two-way street.