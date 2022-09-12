HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s 2nd Street will transition to a two-way road all at once in early October, ahead of schedule for the whole project but behind schedule for a portion that was supposed to open early this month, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel.

The portion of 2nd Street between Maclay and Division streets was scheduled to be completed in early September. While that is nearly done, it will not be opening until next month, Maisel said. The only things left to do there are caulking along the sidewalks and some black tar sealing along the asphalt, which should be finished this week if the weather allows, Maisel said.

The section of the street between Forster and Maclay is coming along ahead of schedule, Maisel said. Roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily, and Kelker should be finishing in the coming weeks, Maisel said, and side road paving from Forster to Muench is set to begin on Sept. 21.

“Essentially, since the difference in [completion] time between the ‘north half’ of the project and ‘south half’ was only going to be a couple weeks, the decision was made by our engineers to open 2nd Street to two-way traffic all at once instead of staggered,” Maisel explained.

More definitive dates will be released closer to the completion of the project, Maisel said.