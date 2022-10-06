HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 that a two-mile stretch of Second Street through the city’s Midtown and Uptown neighborhoods will transition to two-way traffic starting on Thursday, Oct. 13.

A press release from Matt Maisel, the director of communications of the city, states that beginning at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Second Street will include southbound traffic from Divison to Forster Streets.

Traffic in each direction will turn into one lane, with a turning lane in the middle. Many traffic lights have been decommissioned, in favor of roundabouts Verkeke Reily and Kelker streets respectively.

Construction on Second Street started in early April and was planned to be complete by late October, or early November. However, the work has been completed weeks ahead of schedule. Some miscellaneous touch-up work will need to be done such as additional line painting and sign installation.

The decision to turn Second Street back into a north-sound neighborhood road has been discussed going back to the 1970s.