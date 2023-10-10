HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Harrisburg is adding four new firefighters to its ranks.

They were sworn in Tuesday afternoon bringing the total number of city firefighters to just over 90. Chief Brian Enterline says more firefighters means they can serve the community better which is what this job is about.

“There’s nothing in the fire service, police or EMS that’s about you, it’s all about the community, and when you can put that first, and when you can ensure that you’re there for the community first, self second, it makes your career a lot easier,” Enterline said.

Firefighters will also start making regular visits to Harrisburg schools for the first time in over a decade to encourage careers in firefighting.