HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Public Works spent Friday morning cleaning up the streets, and now they are working on a plan to stop illegal dumping in its tracks.

Crews were at several locations, including Woodbine and Maclay and parts of 6th and Herr Streets, where the city says they see lots of illegal trash dumping around this time of year.

The city plans to install cameras in high-profile illegal dumping areas to prevent people from leaving their trash where it doesn’t belong.

While the new cameras will help the city catch people in the act of illegally disposing of their trash, city leaders say the biggest help can come from the community.

“The more eyes we have, the more we can catch them. We need the residents of the city to help us by reporting, and if they can catch any license plate,” said City of Harrisburg Director of Public Works David Wes. “They will be anonymous.”

For those who need to get rid of bulky trash, the city says to take it to the incinerator on 19th Street.