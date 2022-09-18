HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Heart Association held its annual Capitol Region heart Walk on City island on Sunday.

The event is held to boost physical and mental health, as well as get active to socialize with friends, and coworkers as well as being able to donate to the American Heart Association. Money raised helps save the lives of kids born with congenital heart defects and adults struggling with heart disease.

Jessica Eberhart knows how important raising money and awareness is. Eberhart attended with her son Lucas who has congenital heart disease

“One thing that I’ve really been struck by is that if there wasn’t research to fund things like surgeries, I may not have a son and so it’s obviously very important to us and we have to do our part,” Eberhart said.

Organisers say there were over 400 participants