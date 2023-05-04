HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a police presence in Harrisburg during the late evening hours of Thursday, May 4, which lead to the arrest of one person.

It was in the 1900 block of Fulton Street in the city.

Harrisburg Police tell abc27 that a man got into an argument with his girlfriend. Police also say that a gun was shown and a shot was fired inside the home.

Police then state that is when the man’s girlfriend ran outside and called the police. Officers say he then barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

After negotiations, he surrendered to Dauphin County Crisis Response Team Officers around 11:45 p.m.