HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Children are able to get free lunches and other meals this summer at select spots in Harrisburg.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is partnering with the City of Harrisburg to hand out meals to kids that are aged 18 years old or younger at 15 different spots in the city. Lunch will be served at all sites daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Below is the list of locations along with the time of breakfast and dinner meals offered by some spots:

15 th and Vernon Street Playground

and Vernon Street Playground 7 th and Radnor Street Playground

and Radnor Street Playground Anglican Church of the Pentecost – Derry Street

Boys and Girls Club – Berryhill: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Dinner 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club – Hall Manor: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Central Allison Hill Community Center: Dinner 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Cloverly Heights Playground

Fourth and Emerald Street Playground

Joshua Learning Center: Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Norwood and Holly Street Playground

Morrison Park Playground

Pine Street Presbyterian Church: Lunch Tuesdays & Thursdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Reservoir Park

Salvation Army Harrisburg: Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wilson Park Playground

The program will run throughout till Aug. 11. and no lunches will be served on July 4.

More information can be found online at the Central PA Food Bank’s website or by calling them at 717-564-1700.