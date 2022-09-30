(Stacker) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#29. Waffle House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3890 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-5919

#28. Roxy’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 274 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1128

#27. Promenade Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 5290 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-3515

#26. Mr. Deli & Mrs. Too

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2023 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9484

#25. Bagel Lovers Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2237 Paxton Church Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9646

#24. Keystone Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: not available

– Address: 1000 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2016

#23. Angie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1360 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2319

#22. Ted’s Bar and Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7300 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3606

#21. City Line Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3302 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1810

#20. Dalicia Bakery and Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1419 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1909

#19. Skyline Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 7510 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-4233

#18. Friendly’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4601 High Pointe Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2448

#17. Ad Lib Craft Kitchen & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1601

#16. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7833 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

#15. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2525 Brindle Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9704

#14. Yellow Bird Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1320 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1901

#13. Rubicon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 270 North Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

#12. Mangia Qui

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 272 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1128

#11. Mellow Minded Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5943 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1125

#10. Capitol Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (843 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 800 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2309

#9. Dodge City Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (372 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1037 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-1645

#8. Front Street Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4003 N Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110

#7. O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 800 E Park Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2807

#6. The Millworks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (596 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2052

#5. Cafe Fresco Center City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 215 N. 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1468

#4. Au Bon Lieu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 N 3rd St On 3rd St facing the Whitaker Center Open from 10am to 8pm, Frid-Sat 10pm, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1700

#3. Home 231

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (448 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 231 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1125

#2. Hershey Road Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (518 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 257 N Hershey Rd Open Sunday – Monday 7:00am-9:00pm, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9752

#1. Tomato Pie Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111

