(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Harrisburg that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#5. Tavern On the Hill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 109 Howard St, Enola, PA 17025-2817

#4. Rubicon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 270 North Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

#3. 1700 Degrees Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101

#2. Progress Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3526 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17109-3618

#1. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3350 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1464

