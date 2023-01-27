HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks.

The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.

According to the listing, the office building was recently renovated back in 2012 and was equipped with modern fixtures, amenities, and a more inviting floor plan. The office building currently has:

11 private offices

2 executive suites

2 conference rooms

Kitchen

Lounge

Outdoor courtyard

The property is located on a 0.1-acre parcel that is currently zoned for commercial neighborhood usage. Additionally, the property is a qualified zone, which would provide new owners of the building with certain tax benefits, according to the listing.

The historic office building also has a great placement in the city, located only one block away from the State Capitol Complex, and only 2.5 hours from major business sectors such as Washington D.C., York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

According to the listing, the starting bid for the property is set at $150,000 and the auction is set to begin on March 13 and will run until March 16.

Additionally, this property won the Preservation Award back in 1986 which was granted by the Historic Harrisburg Association.

NAI CIR and Ten-X are handling the sale and auction of the historic property.