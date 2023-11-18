HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There was a free holiday meal for the homeless in Harrisburg on Saturday morning.

Food was served just before noon by Tent Valley ministries, a group of people from various churches who regularly provide those in need with free meals and clothing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Organizers say community outreach like this is so important, especially around the holidays.

Jamar Thrasher, president of Kennedy Blue Communications said, “One of the things that we have to do as just humans is, throughout the human experience is look beyond ourselves and know that any one of us could be in this position.”

Dozens of meals were served and clothing was also given to those in need.