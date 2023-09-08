HIGHSPIRE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Highspire Borough Police Department said that bones were found on June 22 in a heavily wooded area of Reservoir Park.

According to Jennifer Fitch Dauphin County Press Secretary, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick has identified the person as Robert Turner, 73, who was reported missing in May of 2019.

Fitch says that the clothing that was with the skeletal remains matches what Turner was last seen wearing.

The coroner believes that Turner died shortly after leaving his home in Highspire but due to decomposition, Fitch states that the coroner was unable to list an exact date of death.

Turner’s cause and manner of death are also listed as “undetermined” Fitch said. She also stated that the coroner didn’t find any obvious trauma.

“The area where we recovered the bones was wooded and difficult to access. Mr. Turner’s

family described him as becoming increasingly confused as he aged, so it is likely he

unfortunately became disoriented in that overgrowth,” Hetrick said.