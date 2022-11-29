HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Giving Tuesday, people are encouraged to support the organizations that play a role in their communities, such as the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area is holding its annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cats, dogs, and some other critters are looking for homes, and adoption fees will be reduced during that event.

People can help the animals by giving them loving homes, but they can also help the shelter through donations on Giving Tuesday or any time of the year.

“There’s a lot of ways that people can help. Of course, monetarily, you can always go online and donate. We also need items for the pets, as well,” said Amanda Brunish with the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

Brunish said the Humane Society especially needs dry kitten food, cat toys, and dog toys like Nylabones for tough chewers.